Woodford man hauls in state-record carp

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Woodford County man is now in the Kentucky record books. And it almost didn’t happen.

Eddie Young caught a 65-pound bighead carp Friday in the Kentucky River.

It’s the largest of the variety ever caught in the state, according to Fishing Kentucky Lakes, Rivers and Creeks.

He caught the lunker on his final cost after switching bait.

He told Kentucky Outdoors it took him 45 minutes to haul it in.

The big fish beat the old record, which had stood since 2010, by a pound.