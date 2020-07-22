Stolen car , suspected thief nabbed within minutes

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 34-year-old Upton, Ky., man is in jail after trying to steal a car in Upton Tuesday.

According to Kentucky State Police, Matthew Ray Noe is charged with auto theft, first-degree fleeing, suspended driver’s license, and other offenses.

Troopers received a call just after 9 a.m. Tuesday of a Chevrolet pickup stolen from the IGA in Upton. It was last seen northbound on I-65 and minutes later, troopers spotted it near the 91 mile marker.

As troopers tried to stop the truck, the driver drove off the roadway before becoming stuck in a creek adjacent to the interstate. The driver, later identified as Noe, fled on foot and was located approximately an hour later hiding behind a house on Springfield Road in Elizabethtown, troopers said.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Elizabethtown Police Department, Hardin County Sheriffs Office and Hardin County EMS.