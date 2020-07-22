Man charged after child pornography found on computer: KSP

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 21-year-old Madisonville, Ky. man was arrested Wednesday on charges related to child sexual material after state agents searched his home.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Albert Zachary Altamirano based on an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation initiated by Homeland Security after “discovering the suspect accessing illegal websites containing child sexual abuse material,” according to the KSP.

- Advertisement -

During a search of Altamirano’s home, agents confiscated electronic equipment for analysis, the KSP said.

Altamirano is charged with five counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense,a class D felony, after a preview of his electronic devices yielded child sexual abuse material of infants and prepubescent children.

Altamirano was lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center.