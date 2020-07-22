Federal prison in Clay County hit by coronavirus

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The medium security Federal Correction Institution in Manchester in Clay County is going through a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the federal Bureau f Prisons website, 39 inmates and five employees at the facility have tested positive. One inmate has recovered.

Visitation at the facility remains suspended.

The facility has 890 inmates in the medium-security FCI and another 101 at the adjacent minimum security camp.

It’s not the first case of coronavirus problems in the state.

Seven inmates died and at least 337 inmates and 10 employees were infected at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Three state prisons also have had issues. Six inmates have died, at least 770 have been infected along with 108 employees, according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

Even on a local level, the Madison County Jail currently is on lockdown to limit the spread of the virus after an outbreak there.