Familiar faces try out for Legends

By
Austin Miller
-
0
12

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- The Battle of the Bourbon Trail is just two weeks away, but the Lexington Legends roster isn’t quite filled yet.

On Wednesday nearly fifty athletes were at Whitaker Bank Ballpark for tryouts. Among those trying out included former cats John Wilson, Luke Becker and Kole Cottam.

“We’re pumped to be here. It’s good to get back in town. It’s been a while, so it’s see some guys and some other coaches,” said Becker.

“I’ve got a lot of friends here, so it’s going to be a fun couple of months,” said Cottam.

The two-month season won’t pay much, but for those playing, it’s a unique opportunity to get another shot at catching major league eyes.

“There’s going to be pro scouts out here watching these guys because there’s some affiliated guys here,” said Eddie Brooks, who will manage on of the Lexington teams. “There’s some guys who have been recently released. They want to showcase. This is kind of their last shot effort.”

Over those couple of months, the Legends will have five home games a week, 32 in total. To pull this off, Lexington and Florence have each split their roster into two teams, creating four teams total in the Battle of the Bluegrass.

The shortened rosters will allow for more social distancing. Pitchers will not be split. Instead, each club will have a pool of pitchers for their two teams to choose from. Those who won’t be pitching that day won’t be allowed in the stadium.

This format will also give more chances for fans to attend games.

Legends Owner Andy Shea said there aren’t any other affiliated minor league teams doing this type of event.

“I think the final product will be just exhilarating. It will be one of the most special things in baseball I think ever in the state of Kentucky,” said Shea.

Tickets are on sale now and must be ordered in advance. For more information of prices and how to order, click here.

 

Austin Miller
