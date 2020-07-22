127 Yard Sale will go on, organizers say

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 127 Yard Sale, the longest yard sale in the world, will go on, organizers announced Wednesday.

But organizers also are stressing to participants it is their responsibility to follow health and safety guidelines in effect in their state or area.

It is scheduled Aug. 6-9 and runs through the heart of Kentucky along Highway 127 at Frankfort, Danville and south into Tennessee and then Alabama to Gadsden.

“In addition to providing essential outdoor recreation, fun, and enjoyment, this event takes place in mostly rural areas in the states where the route passes through. Many of the vendors who participate earn a significant portion of their yearly income at this event. It also provides a significant positive economic impact to many hotels, motels, RV parks & campgrounds, restaurants, and other retail businesses. This year more than ever these businesses desperately need the revenue generated during the 127 Yard Sale,” organizers said as to the balancing act the event is trying to meet.