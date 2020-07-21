Ohio House Speaker, others arrested in bribery probe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A person briefed on the investigation has confirmed Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others were arrested Tuesday in a $60 million federal bribery probe.

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers’ office would not discuss details of the case, which it planned to outline at a briefing later Tuesday.

Also arrested were Householder adviser Jeffrey Longstreth, long-time Statehouse lobbyist Neil Clark, former Ohio Republican Party chairman Matthew Borges; and Juan Cespedes.

The source requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case.

FBI agents were at Householder’s farm Tuesday morning, hours ahead of the government’s planned announcement.