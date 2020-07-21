WATCH: Lexington military family reunited after husband deployed for over a year

By
Monica Harkins
-
0
59

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Any deployment is hard on a family, but because of coronavirus the Laubys spent even more time apart.

Nate Lauby is a staff sergeant in the Army Reserves Military Police.

- Advertisement -

He was deployed July 6, 2019 and was expected to come back home to his wife Joanna and 2-year-old daughter Annelise in May 2020. Coronavirus extended their time apart.

Nate Lauby’s new return home date was re-scheduled for August.

But when he found out he could come back a little bit early, he linked up with Lauren Sizemore, owner of LEXlense Photography, LLC, to plan a special surprise for his family.

On Friday, Joanna Lauby thought she was doing a mommy-daughter photo shoot at the Kentucky Castle…but really it was family photo shoot with Dad coming in to surprise them both.

And Sizemore was there to capture it all.

Nate Lauby says he’s thrilled to be back of course and can’t wait to get back to his photography business.

 

Previous articlePolice ‘weaponizing’ body cameras, NAACP charges in letter
Next articleConstables face new civil rights allegations, get trial extensions
mm
Monica Harkins
Monica Harkins joined the ABC 36 News team in June 2019 as a Multimedia journalist and Anchor/Producer. She’s born and raised in Austin, Texas and headed “North,” as she calls it, to study broadcast journalism and business at the University of Missouri. While at Mizzou she anchored and reported for KOMU 8 News, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri all four years. During her childhood she played almost every sport, but they always called her “Hollywood” for her love of theatre. In high school, she realized her excitement for theatre and performing was only a small piece of the puzzle. It’s story telling that’s her passion. She’s especially passionate about social media and creative platforms to tell stories. Her most recent experiment is being a FAA certified drone pilot. As a proud Texan she says she’s made of country music, Southern hospitality and Sweet Tea. When she’s not at work you can find her trying new recipes, listening to crime podcasts, reading the latest romance novel or rockin’ out to live music with friends. She says she’s only a tweet or Facebook message away, so say hi and send her the latest on your community. @MonicaHarkinstv or Mharkins@wtvq.com