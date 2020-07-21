KSP continues search for woman reported missing in February

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg is seeking the public’s assistance as it continues the investigation into the disappearance of Linda Johns.
Though investigators have received numerous leads, none have lead to the discovery of Johns’ location.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, Post 5 received a report that Johns, 35, was last seen on Jan. 9 near the community of New Liberty in Owen County.
Johns is described as 4′ 10″ in height, weighing approximately 90 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes. According to family, Johns frequents the Corinth, Union, and Dry Ridge areas.
Campbellsburg is in Henry County along I-71 northwest of Frankfort near the Ohio state line.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about Johns’ location or disappearance is encouraged to contact Tpr. Tanner at Post 5 at 502-532-6363.