Jefferson County Board of Education approves plan to start school year with NTI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) — Tuesday night, the Jefferson County Board of Education unanimously voted to approve the plan to begin the 2020-2021 school year with non-traditional instruction.

Last week, Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio recommended starting school with non-traditional instruction (NTI) for the first six weeks. Decisions on next steps would be made in two-week increments.

The majority of JCPS teachers indicated that they hoped the board will vote to begin the school year remotely.

The board also voted to approve the school calendar. JCPS instructional staff will begin on August 10 and end May 28. Students will begin classes on August 25 and end May 28.

The new calendar is reduced from 175 instructional days to 171 and maintains 187 work days for instructional staff. It also converts four non-instructional days into instructional days.