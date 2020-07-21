Identity sought of body found in shallow grave

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators with the Kentucky State Police and Boyd County hope someone can provide information that might lead to the identity of body found Saturday buried in a shallow grave.

The death has been ruled a homicide, the KSP said in a release.

On Saturday, July 18, 2020, KSP investigators were called by the the Boyd County Coroner’s Office after human remains were discovered in a shallow grave on a property off East Park Drive in Boyd County.

Evidence was collected at the scene, but it was not possible to identify the victim.

An autopsy Tuesday indicated the death was a homicide, and while “forensic procedures are being utilized to identify the decedent, his identity is currently unknown,” the KSP said.

The victim was a white male, with long dark hair, approximately 5-8 in height, weighed between 140-160 pounds, and was between 22 and 35 years old.

Anyone who might have information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 14 at (606) 928-6421.