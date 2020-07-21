Corbin family finds unique way to send prayers for everyone

By
Justin Roth
-
0
113
Morgan Ratliff Prayer Box

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – During difficult times, people often turn to prayer and even that has become harder for some with so many houses of worship closed because of the pandemic.

A family in Corbin was inspired by an idea to deal with this new normal and that is now inspiring others from all over.

- Advertisement -

A simple prayer box at the end of a driveway in Corbin has become a powerful symbol and it had a humble beginning.

Morgan Ratliff wasn’t even thinking of the pandemic, “I saw it in an adventures and honesty focus on the Family Junior Club House Magazine.”

The box has gotten the attention of people everywhere. Morgan’s mom, Lynndessa, adds the prayer box has been extremely successful.

“A lady from out of state even mailed us a request so the response has been really good.”

The Ratliff family recognized the importance of faith and wants to spread it even during a time of social distancing.

John Ratliff mentions their family use to go to church regularly. Unfortunately that isn’t possible right now and this is a good way as a family for them to give people optimism.

“Especially with everything going on, to be inspired, to give people some hope, maybe spread a little bit of cheer and maybe people will start helping each other.”

Lynndessa pointed out this is something everyone can do, “just to be encouraged these are things that you can do in your own neighborhood and it’s free. My husband and my dad are going to build her a box that’s more stable than this and so it’s just something’s that’s free and it’s very powerful.”

John, Lynndessa, and their daughter Morgan want to pray for as many as possible. If you would like to send them a prayer you can email them at morganbella1986@gmail.com.

Previous articleIdentity sought of body found in shallow grave
Next articleBlood donors needed; recovered COVID patients needed for plasma
mm
Justin Roth
Meteorologist Justin Roth weather forecasts can be seen weekend evenings on ABC 36 at 6:30 PM at 11 PM. Justin will also forecast the weather at 10 PM (MyKY 36.2) three days a week. Justin comes to WTVQ from the NBC affiliate in Casper, WY and interned in Knoxville, TN all where he gained the understandings of forecasting mountainous terrains and rapidly changing environments. His forecasts are for YOUR day and making YOUR life just a bit easier. Justin was born and raised in Saint Louis, Missouri, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology from Western Illinois University with Minors in Broadcasting and Mathematics. His interest in weather began at a young age when his parents gave him a book, ‘First Field Guide To Weather’ for his Birthday, ever since then weather has been a passion of his from forecasting to chasing tornadoes. When not forecasting the weather, Justin enjoys exploring new places and anything outdoors. He’s a self-proclaimed history buff and loves rooting for favorite sport teams, The St. Louis Cardinals and Blues. Please feel free to share any outdoor picture you’d like to share with him send them his way at JRoth@wtvq.com And be sure to follow him: Twitter - @JustinRothWx Instagram - @JustinRothWx