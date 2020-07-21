Corbin family finds unique way to send prayers for everyone

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – During difficult times, people often turn to prayer and even that has become harder for some with so many houses of worship closed because of the pandemic.

A family in Corbin was inspired by an idea to deal with this new normal and that is now inspiring others from all over.

- Advertisement -

A simple prayer box at the end of a driveway in Corbin has become a powerful symbol and it had a humble beginning.

Morgan Ratliff wasn’t even thinking of the pandemic, “I saw it in an adventures and honesty focus on the Family Junior Club House Magazine.”

The box has gotten the attention of people everywhere. Morgan’s mom, Lynndessa, adds the prayer box has been extremely successful.

“A lady from out of state even mailed us a request so the response has been really good.”

The Ratliff family recognized the importance of faith and wants to spread it even during a time of social distancing.

John Ratliff mentions their family use to go to church regularly. Unfortunately that isn’t possible right now and this is a good way as a family for them to give people optimism.

“Especially with everything going on, to be inspired, to give people some hope, maybe spread a little bit of cheer and maybe people will start helping each other.”

Lynndessa pointed out this is something everyone can do, “just to be encouraged these are things that you can do in your own neighborhood and it’s free. My husband and my dad are going to build her a box that’s more stable than this and so it’s just something’s that’s free and it’s very powerful.”

John, Lynndessa, and their daughter Morgan want to pray for as many as possible. If you would like to send them a prayer you can email them at morganbella1986@gmail.com.