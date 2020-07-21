Arrangements set for Powell County firefighter

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Arrangements have been set for a Powell County firefighter who has died after a long battle with liver disease.

Middlefork Fire and Rescue says William (Bill) Staton Sr., of Stanton, passed away Sunday at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. He was 72.

The department says Staton served the community for more than 50 years as a volunteer firefighter in Montgomery, Estill, and Powell counties, as an SAR member for Estill and Powell counties, as well as working for Kentucky State Police as a radio technician.

At the time of his death, Staton was a member of the Middlefork Fire-Rescue and Powell County Search and Rescue SAR.

According to the rescue, Staton will be cremated. A celebration of life ceremony will be held on August 1 at 6:30 P.M. at the Middlefork Fire Rescue in Stanton. There will be a short ceremony followed by a pot-luck style dinner.

Born in Lexington he was the son of the late Elmer Wesley Staton, Sr. and the late Josephine Ruth Johnson Staton, according to his obituary at Hearn Funeral Home.

He was a ham radio operator since the age of 14 and his ham radio call sign was WD4KNE.

He served as a fire fighter for 52 years being affiliated with Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Department, Estill County Volunteer Fire Department, Middlefork Volunteer Fire Department and the Cobb Hill Volunteer Fire Department where he served as chief.

He is survived by two sons, William (Heather) Staton of Fredericksburg, VA and Charles Wesley Staton of Lawrenceburg; one daughter, Shauna Staton of Stanton; two brothers, Elmer Wesley Staton, Jr. of Salt Lick and John Barry (Mary Ruth) Staton of Owingsville; four grandchildren: Tristan Staton, Jonathan Staton, Edith Mae Staton and Oliver Ray Staton and by two great grandchildren.

It’s with great sadness we mourn the loss of Firefighter William (Bill) Staton, Sr. He passed away July 19, 2020 after… Posted by Middlefork Fire/Rescue on Monday, July 20, 2020