Adoptions during a pandemic

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Among the innocent victims of the coronavirus are children up for adoption.

Adopting a child is a beautiful and difficult process that’s been made that much more difficult during this pandemic, according to adoption agencies.

“We are parents now and we’re fortunate and blessed because of that,” says adoptive parent Dee.

Dee and his wife say they’ve spent 15 years of their 20-year marriage trying to have a baby.

“I mean we had to go through a lot,” says Dee.

After a year and a half long adoption process they’re now parents to a baby girl.

They asked us not to show them or their baby since the adoption is so new.

It wasn’t an easy process – full of regulations to make sure the family is a good fit – but all worth it in the end.

“Now we have this child that we are fortunate and able to raise and give a life,” says Dee.

“You have a child in your home and in your arms and you know in your heart they’re your child but on paper it’s not,” says Caitlin Tudor, owner and executive director of Unexpected Blessings Adoption Agency in Georgetown.

Cailtin Tudor knows. She’s been through the process herself and now, helps families like Dee’s through her private agency.

She says she can’t imagine waiting one day longer for her adoption to go through but that’s what many Kentucky families are experiencing right now during coronavirus.

“All of the different parts of the process are just delayed and or not happening right now,” says Tudor.

Starting with community groups that aren’t even open right now to guide pregnant women who might be interested in adoption.

And people who want to adopt are struggling to get background checks and other documents because government agencies are closed.

Tudor says home visits aren’t happening. And courts are backlogged.

“And when courts are closed you’re waiting longer and you just want that signature cause until that signature happens that baby’s not legally yours,” says Tudor.

Dee says he knows the wait is hard but no matter how long it takes becoming a parent is worth it.

Christy Bollinger
