Woman accused of stabbing man as he drives

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A California woman is charged second-degree assault and other defenses following a stabbing incident Sunday afternoon.

According to Danville Police, 39-year-old Melissa Inman was arrested after police, firefighters and first responders responded to the intersection of Carrigan Drive and Patrician Place at about 1:10 p.m. Sunday for a stabbing victim.

An off-duty Danville Police officer was first to arrive and was able to detain Inman who was walking away from the scene. She is accused of stabbing 45-year-old Richard Worthington, of Danville, as he was driving and she sat in the back seat behind him, according to police.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

In addition to assault, she was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.