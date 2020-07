KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Ethical issues are mounting against a Kenton County Family Court judge.

According to documents provided by the Judicial Conduct Commission and the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Court, new ethics charges against Dawn M. Gentry accuse her of retaliating against an attorney who initially provided information about another violation about her have sex with an employee.

Gentry was elected a family-court judge in Kenton County in November 2018.