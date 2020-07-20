Growing number of kids getting COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A troubling trend in this resurgence is the growing number of children – many under the age of five – getting the virus, including eight Monday.

Two of those are only three months old, according to the governor.

On Sunday there were 30 new coronavirus cases in children five and younger.

“I think that most of them are coming from other family members that they’re exposed to,” says Dr. Becky Bosomworth, with Westside Pediatrics in Lexington.

Dr. Bosomworth says at her practice she’s seen a 5% positive rate with testing. Three of those cases were young children.

“All three of the children were positive because of family members being positive and the children really had very little symptoms. The two youngest ones had no symptoms at all,” says Bosomworth.

She expects the number of cases in children to rise with places reopening and activities resuming, like school and sports.

“I think things need to open back up but I think people should be wearing their masks and doing social distancing as best as they can,” says Dr. Bosomworth.

PJ Marshall went to the doctor Monday for a sports physical for football, where the early practices look very different because of the pandemic.

“We’ve been divided into groups and had different times specified for different groups of players and we’ve done a pretty good job at being able to social distance and keeping everything sanitary and clean,” says patient PJ Marshall.

He says in the back of his mind he’s worried about the virus but says his school makes him feel safe, and he’s ready to get back to as many normal things as possible.

“It’s been kind of not fun not being able to see anyone I know and being able to hang out with them a lot,” says Marshall.

Dr. Bosomworth says it’s important we get back to a sense of normalcy for children’s mental health.

“We’ve seen a lot more depression and anxiety going on with the children because of all this,” says Bosomworth.

Additionally, she says regular check-ups are still important during this pandemic because other illnesses are still out there.