Fayette sets more COVID records, July already surpasses June

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The surge in coronavirus cases across Fayette County, like the rest of the state, continued during the weekened.

According to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department, 117 new cases were confirmed during the weekend — 48 on Saturday and 69 on Sunday.

That brings the total in the county since the outbreak began in March to 2,460 and 41 deaths.

Since the start of July, Lexington has had 907 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths surpassing the total of 793 total new cases in all of June, which had been the previous worst month.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

• 83 cases, July 9

• 69 cases, July 15 and July 19

• 65 cases, July 10

• 62 cases, July 6

• 58 cases, July 13

• 56 cases, July 11

• 48 on July 18

• 46 cases, July 1

• 41 cases, June 26

• 40 cases, June 24

• 39 cases, July 8, June 30 and June 14

Case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. People are also contagious at the start of their illness, including 1-2 days before symptoms begin, meaning it can be spread without any symptoms being shown.

“This is why wearing a mask is important!” the department said. “We also continue to see cases in people returning from vacations to national COVID-19 ‘hot spots’ like Florida and South Carolina.”

The recommendations for slowing spread of COVID-19 remain the same for any reason you are out in the public:

• Wash your hands often

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wear a cloth face covering in public.