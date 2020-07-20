Fayette schools to unveil opening plan Thursday

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the opening of school a month away, parets, teachers and the community are increasingly anxious about what that’s going to look like.

Fayette County parents may get a better idea Thursday. School administrators have pulled together weeks of study, meetings with teachers and parets, health experts and parent surveys and will present a plan for re-opening to the school board Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Superintendent Manny Caulk updated stakeholders in an email Monday:

Dear Fayette County Public Schools Families:

Thank you to for sharing your input on the 2020-2021 school year by completing our reopening survey! We asked families to take the survey once for each student enrolled in our district and gathered information representing 33,958 students!

All of your feedback, along with the results of our employee survey, will be combined into our proposed plans for the 2020-2021 school year, which we anticipate presenting publicly for school board consideration and action on Thursday, July 23 at 2:30 p.m.

Schools play a central role in the lives of our families and I know how important it is for us to share details that will help you make plans for the fall.

The challenge we face is that the status of COVID-19 changes every day. Arrangements that appear safe today might look different tomorrow depending upon on the rise or decline of cases on our community. I want you to know that we are in close contact with officials at the Lexington Fayette County Health Department and are constantly evaluating guidance from the local, state and national level to ensure we are taking the right steps.

Nothing is more important to me than the lives of our students, employees and families, and safety is the basis for each of our decisions. We understand that each family faces unique circumstances and our goal is to give families choices that will allow you to make the best decisions for your children.

Regardless of the plans we announce next week, please understand that everything is subject to change, just as status of COVID-19 changes with each test taken, diagnosis made, or scientific breakthrough announced. Our response must be nimble enough to adapt quickly to keep our students, employees and families safe.

As Dr. Anthony Fauci said on March 25, 2020, “we don’t make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline.” We are grateful to the task force of students, families, teachers, health officials, principals and district leaders who have been working since April to study best practices and develop a reopening plan for Fayette County Public Schools.

I ask for your continued patience and support as we work together with our Board to put forth a plan that best serves the individual needs of our students, accommodates the individual concerns of our employees, responds to the individual circumstances of our families, and supports the collective success of our community.

Families engagement will be critical if we are to do what’s best for students while also supporting efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. Thank you for all you have already done and all you will do in the weeks and months ahead.

Your Partner,

Manny Caulk

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent