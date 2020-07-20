Drugs keep Garrard investigators busy

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A traffic stop Sunday night land a Nicholasville man in jail on drug and other charges. The case against 41-year-old Randel Burr was one of several that keep Garrard County and Lancaster officers busy. According to the Garrard County Police Department, K9 Officer Evan Preston conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle for traffic violations just south of Canoe Creek Road northbound on U.S. 27 just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Burr, who was driving the motorcycle, granted permission to search the motorcycle, according t the department. Deputies found an ounce of suspected methamphetamine in a zipper pouch in the seat and .88 grams of suspected heroin. Burr was charged with second offense trafficking heroin, trafficking math and being a persistent felony offender.

Assisting with the traffic stop were officers Josh Owens and Josh Gibson.

In an unrelated case, Garrard County Police charged 45-year-old Timothy Poynter, of Stanford, with possession of heroin, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing from police and other offenses following an incident late Friday night.

His bond is set at $5,000.