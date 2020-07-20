Coronavirus testing returns to Cardinal Valley this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Free walk-up testing is returning to the Cardinal Valley neighborhood this week as the city continues to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus through the city’s minority population.

COVID-19 continues to spread in Lexington, with cases disproportionately affecting the city’s African-American and Hispanic populations.

- Advertisement -

Of the 2,460 total cases, 506 — 21 percent — are among African-Americans, a group that makes up 15 percent of the city’s population, and 667 — 27 percent — identify as Hispanic, a group that makes up 7 percent of Lexington’s population.

The city of Lexington and the Lexington Division of Emergency Management are providing free COVID-19 testing later this week at both Cardinal Valley locations.

• 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, July 23 @ Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Road

• 12-8 p.m. Friday, July 24 @ Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Road

• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 25 @ Valley Park, 2077 Cambridge Drive

Drive-ups and walk-ups will be accepted. No appointment is necessary. Testers will ask for insurance, but testing is free, even without insurance.

For information, call the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 859-899-2222.

“We are happy to return this program back to the Cardinal Valley area,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “COVID-19 testing is an important key to understanding where the virus is spreading in our community and what needs to be done to slow the increase in cases.”

Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory will offer the tests at no cost to the patient. Health insurance information may be requested, but is not required to receive testing. No appointment is necessary. Tests are available to anyone. Bluewater can process up to 1,000 tests a day.

Face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to those being tested. On-site interpretation services will be available.

The city is researching options for additional public testing. The demand for COVID-19 testing has increased across the nation, which has also extended the time to process tests.

Drive-thru testing is also available seven days a week at the Walgreen’s testing location at 2296 Executive Drive (the corner of Winchester Road and Executive Drive). Tests will continue until they run out of test kits. Online registration is required at walgreens.com/coronavirus.

In addition, drive-thru testing is available, at least through July, at the Kroger Health testing site at Bluegrass Community & Technical College Newtown Campus. The testing entrance is located off Loudon Avenue near the intersection with Newtown Pike. Testing is available by appointment, which can be secured by visiting thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing. Appointments are scheduled Tuesday through Friday.