Boil water advisory for areas of Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Water Department of the Frankfort Plant Board advises to boil the water before drinking or using it for cooking. The advisory is in effect for the following area:

• Chinook Trail from Schenkle Lane to Steadmantown lane. This will include all the cross streets in the area.

• Disher Estates

• Deer Haven Drive

• Maples Subdvision

- Advertisement -

A vigorous boil, is recommended for at least two minutes. This boil water advisory is a precautionary measure due to a loss of pressure in the water main caused by a vehicle hitting a fire hydrant.

This advisory will remain in effect until lab analysis of water samples taken confirms that the potable water supply in the effected area is safe to drink.

Anyone with questions should call 352-4372.