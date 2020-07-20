Back to school shopping could look different

Back to school shopping could be a little different this year because of the pandemic.

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ)– For many it’s time to start back to school shopping. What does that look like heading in to a school year, with so much uncertainty?

Crayons, rulers, protractors, all the basics that teachers and parents stock up on before the school year, but this year might be a little bit different.

Chriss and Meg LaRue own and operate The Parent Teacher Store in Lexington. They say they’re ready to roll for the new school year, no matter what that looks like.

They’ve stocked up on supplies for teachers for this school year, but also supplies for parents as there could be an uptick in student’s learning from home, or even homeschooling.

Whatever this next year looks like, Chriss and Meg say teachers may be more appreciated now than ever before.

