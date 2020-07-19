Tracking Showers, Storms, Heat, and Humidity

A stalled out front, along the Ohio River, will help spark showers and storms, as heat and humidity continues, across Central and Eastern Kentucky, this week.
Hot Weather Tips
– Drink plenty of water.
– Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
– NEVER leave children or pets in a closed, parked vehicle.
TONIGHT – Mostly clear as lows cool to the lower 70s.
MONDAY– Partly cloudy, hot, and humid, with showers and storms, as highs warm to the lower 90s.
