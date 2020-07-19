Scott County Detention Center COVID-19 outbreak, jail now on lockdown

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Jailer says there are several inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last couple of days.

“I have initiated numerous additional protocols for our jail regarding this outbreak including the quarantining of infected inmates and those inmates exposed to but not yet showing symptoms, from other inmates at our jail.” Jailer Derran Broyles said in a Facebook post.

Because of the procautions in place, the jail doesn’t have space for any new arrests, so Broyles said the jail is on lockdown for two weeks.

Anyone arrested who would normally go to the jail will be transported to a nearby detention center in the meantime.

“Myself, and our staff will continue to work hard and take every precaution necessary to ensure the safety and well being of our inmates, our staff and you, our community. We appreciate your continued support and prayers,” he said.