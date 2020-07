LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says one person died in a crash Saturday evening.

Deputies say it happened at Winding Blade Road, north of London.

Deputies say Scottie Bowling was driving a dirt bike and when he rounded the corner and ran off the road hitting a tree.

The Laurel County Coroner’s Office says he was taken to the hospital where he later died.