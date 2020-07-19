Knox County man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting child

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police in Knox County say a man kidnapped a 12-year-old girl while she was riding her bike and sexually assaulted her.

Troopers say Benny Hammons allegedly asked the 12-year-old to drive his car and he put the bike in the back, and then he apparently sexually assaulted her while she was driving.

Then, troopers say the girl saw a police officer in the area and tried to drive toward the cruiser, and that’s when troopers say Hammons grabbed the wheel and the car went off the road into a ditch.

Hammons was arrested and is at Knox County Detention Center.