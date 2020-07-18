Hot Weather Continues into Sunday, then Storms

A cold front pushed through Friday but that didn’t cool off temperatures any as we still kept the summer heat going. High pressure is stationed near the Smokey Mountains and filtering hot, humid, moisture into the Bluegrass. This means we will continue to see swampy steamy air in Kentucky with heat index values near 100 -105 degrees. It’s possible a Heat Advisory could be issued for Sunday or Monday for portions of central or eastern Kentucky.
Meteorologist Justin Roth
ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ
Lexington, KY Jroth@wtvq.com
WHAT TO EXPECT
TONIGHT – Expect mostly clear skies with light winds, lows will be in the upper 60s low 70s. SUNDAY– Mostly sunny skies with overnight showers and storms possible, highs will be in the low to mid 90s.