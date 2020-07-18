Hot Weather Continues into Sunday, then Storms

By
Justin Roth
-
0
5724

A cold front pushed through Friday but that didn’t cool off temperatures any as we still kept the summer heat going. High pressure is stationed near the Smokey Mountains and filtering hot, humid, moisture into the Bluegrass. This means we will continue to see swampy steamy air in Kentucky with heat index values near 100 -105 degrees. It’s possible a Heat Advisory could be issued for Sunday or Monday for portions of central or eastern Kentucky.

Meteorologist Justin Roth
ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ
Lexington, KY
Jroth@wtvq.com

- Advertisement -

WHAT TO EXPECT

TONIGHT – Expect mostly clear skies with light winds, lows will be in the upper 60s low 70s.
SUNDAY– Mostly sunny skies with overnight showers and storms possible, highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday Evening Weather Update

Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

—–

Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:

Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Justin Roth

Follow Justin on Twitter

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com