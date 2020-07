FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state transportation cabinet says a semi-truck caught fire Saturday afternoon blocking traffic for about five hours.

It happened near mile marker 48 on I-64 around 5:30 p.m. and crews say there weren’t any injuries.

Crews say the semi was hauling rolled plastic.

All westbound traffic was blocked and a detour was set up at exit 48 to US 60 around the fire sight.