Lexington restaurant to donate ice cream sales to non-profit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In honor of National Ice Cream Day Sunday, one restaurant in Lexington is encouraging people to help themselves to a sweet treat in order to help others.

Sav’s Grill says it’s donating 25% of all ice cream sales Monday to the Lexington Housing Justice Collective.

Sav’s daughter, Diaka Savane, is helping spearhead the fundraiser. She says she reached out to local leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement for input. Savane says it’s important for businesses to invest in the community, especially now.

“A lot of people are dealing with housing insecurity,” Savane says. “That’s always been a thing, but it’s highlighted now in this pandemic.”

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, but Sav’s will be closed, so the donation drive will take place Monday instead.