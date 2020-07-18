KSP searching for missing teens from Appalachia Children’s Home in Barbourville

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police says Appalachia Childrens Home had two male teens run away from the facility.

State police say they both fled on Sunday, July 12.

- Advertisement -

Joshua Crawford is suspected to be in Western Kentucky and Francisco Flores is suspected to be in Tennessee.

Both are 17 years old, according to state police.

Francisco Flores is described as 5′ 10, and 140 pound Hispanic male. He has black hair, brown eyes and thin build.

Joshua Crawford is described as 5’7, and 160 pound white male. He has blond hair, blue eyes, and medium build.

Anyone if any information is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131 with any information on their whereabouts. Tpr. Kyle Trosper is continuing the investigation.