LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a new grim record Saturday. He says there were 583 new positives, the second highest number of new daily cases.

This number is only behind a day that included about 300 inmates at Green River Correctional Center.

The total number of people confirmed with COVID-19 in the state is now 22,184.

Beshear also announced nine new deaths Saturday. The total number of people who have died from the virus in Kentucky is now 667.