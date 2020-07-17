‘Woodford UnReserved’ tour adds event dates due to popularity

Erica Bivens
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Have you ever wanted to know what life was like in the 1800’s? Woodford County has a walking tour called ‘Woodford UnReserved’ that takes you through Downtown Versailles. The tour kicked off last weekend and was so popular it sold out both nights. Organizers are now adding several dates.

Emily Downey, President and CEO of Woodford County Chamber of Commerce and Executive Director of Woodford County Tourism, says the tour includes everything from a duel, to a motel where a murder happened in the 1800’s and African American heritage.

Downey says the tour brings in people from across Kentucky, even out of state. When asked why she thought the tour was so popular, “I think it’s the stories that have been dug up from researchers and history’s past that the county has preserved with its small town charm.”

Downey says to keep things safe for everyone, they will be accepting groups of 10 or less with social distancing and attendees are asked to wear a mask.

Tours are scheduled for July 17 and 18 but because it’s been so popular, organizers have now decided to add several dates. They include July 25, August 1 and August 8, although Downey says they may add more if they continue to sell out.

The tour runs from 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and includes a bourbon drink from Amsden Bourbon Bar or a non-alcoholic option from the Amsden Coffee Club.

Stone Fences Tours conducts the tours. You can purchase a ticket HERE.

Erica Bivens
