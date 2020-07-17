State Supreme Court blocks efforts to suspend COVID-19 rules

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s highest court on Friday blocked lower courts from suspending the governor’s emergency orders related to the coronavirus pandemic pending its own review.

The state Supreme Court stepped into the dispute by issuing a stay on any orders halting enforcement of Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive actions. In doing so, the high court preempted a judge who was expected to sign an order blocking all of the governor’s COVID-19 orders.

- Advertisement -

In its dramatic order, the high court said two lower courts could proceed with coronavirus-related issues before them and issue “finding of fact and conclusions of law.” But the Supreme Court said “no order, however characterized, shall be effective.”

“Our stay shall continue until the full record of proceedings below is reviewed by this court, all parties have been given the opportunity to address the orders in briefs, and this court issues a final order addressing these issues of paramount public importance to all citizens of the commonwealth,” the Supreme Court said.

Earlier in the day, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said a Boone County circuit judge intended to sign an order blocking all of the governor’s emergency orders.

Beshear’s office acknowledged it was anticipating a lower court order that would “void all of the orders the governor has issued to keep us safe.”

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman said Friday in a Faccebook post Governor Beshear has been a national leader during this pandemic.