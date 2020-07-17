Police: Ohio man arrested after locking employees’ inside bank

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Pineville Police Department says 48-year-old Anthony Overton of Ohio went into the First State Bank of the Southeast Friday morning and became belligerent toward the staff.

They say he grabbed an employees’ bank keys, ran out and used the keys to lock the employees inside the bank.

- Advertisement -

Overton was pulled over a short time later, telling an officer he would “stick” him and pulled a screwdriver out of his pocket, according to police.

Overton was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500, disorderly conduct – 1st degree, and terroristic threatening – 3rd degree.