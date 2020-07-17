Madison County urges people to wear masks after surge in COVID-19 cases

Madison County has also reported record number of positive tests for the county. On Tuesday, they reported a then-record 20 new cases. Thursday they broke it again with 21.

By
Austin Miller
-
0
219

RICHMOND, KY (WTVQ)- Madison County has also reported record number of positive tests for the county. On Tuesday, they reported a then-record 20 new cases. Thursday they broke it again with 21.

County health officials aren’t sure if it has to do with more testing, nor do they have a central cause to growing number of cases.

- Advertisement -

“It takes a lot of data to hone in or zero in on one or two particular factors, so while we do have a record number of positive cases here in the county. We still don’t have enough data pinpoint one particular factor,” said Kelly McBride, public information officer with Madison County Health Department.

One data point that the health department knows that will help decrease the number of cases is social distancing and wearing a mask, which is why they urging people to do so.

“We are recommending that we follow those science-based public health strategies. The local health departments are not trying to take sides in any kind of argument. We just want to see people stay healthy,” said Kelly.

Another health strategy involves contact tracers. McBride said people shouldn’t be afraid to answer a call from them. She said any information given will remain private.

“Feel comfortable in answering that call and sharing information with us. Something that people don’t realize with the contact tracing is that there is support provided to you,” said Kelly. “They will give you information and education and possibly connections to resources.”

Previous articleEight more Kentuckians lost to the virus
Next articleBoyle County church offering reward for stolen items
mm
Austin Miller
http://wtvq.com
Austin Miller joins ABC 36 Sports Team as a Sports Reporter and Weekend Anchor. Austin is from the Louisville area and graduated from St. Xavier High School in 2008. Austin graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a second concentration in German. While at IU, Austin was a blogger at Kentsterling.com and co-host, producer and engineer for WIUX, the school’s student radio station. Before coming to ABC 36, Austin was a news videographer at WLFI in West Lafayette from 2012-2015. While working with WLFI, Austin had the chance to cover the Purdue Boilermakers. He then accepted a Sports/New Reporter position at Local 4 KSNB-TV in Hastings Nebraska and was eventually promoted to sports full-time as the Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. While at KSNB-TV, Austin covered the University of Nebraska, the University of Nebraska-Kearney and Hastings College. After spending nearly six years away from home, Austin is excited to return to the Bluegrass State to cover the teams he grew up watching. In his spare time, Austin enjoys playing basketball, working out and cooking. If you have any story ideas or would like to say “Hello,” you can reach Austin by email at amiller@wtvq.com or direct message him on Twitter @AustinMillerTV.