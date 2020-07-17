Madison County urges people to wear masks after surge in COVID-19 cases

Madison County has also reported record number of positive tests for the county. On Tuesday, they reported a then-record 20 new cases. Thursday they broke it again with 21.

RICHMOND, KY (WTVQ)- Madison County has also reported record number of positive tests for the county. On Tuesday, they reported a then-record 20 new cases. Thursday they broke it again with 21.

County health officials aren’t sure if it has to do with more testing, nor do they have a central cause to growing number of cases.

“It takes a lot of data to hone in or zero in on one or two particular factors, so while we do have a record number of positive cases here in the county. We still don’t have enough data pinpoint one particular factor,” said Kelly McBride, public information officer with Madison County Health Department.

One data point that the health department knows that will help decrease the number of cases is social distancing and wearing a mask, which is why they urging people to do so.

“We are recommending that we follow those science-based public health strategies. The local health departments are not trying to take sides in any kind of argument. We just want to see people stay healthy,” said Kelly.

Another health strategy involves contact tracers. McBride said people shouldn’t be afraid to answer a call from them. She said any information given will remain private.

“Feel comfortable in answering that call and sharing information with us. Something that people don’t realize with the contact tracing is that there is support provided to you,” said Kelly. “They will give you information and education and possibly connections to resources.”