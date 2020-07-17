‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek shares health update in new video

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
137

(ABC) – “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek shared in a video message on Thursday an update on his battle with pancreatic cancer.

“I’ve been continuing my treatment, and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal,” Trebek said. “My numbers are good. I’m feeling great.”

Trebek, 79, first revealed his diagnosis in March 2019.

He started the video on a lighter note, showing off new facial hair — a goatee that he said he’s been growing during quarantine — amid the show’s break “while waiting to safely return to the studio.”

The longtime host also shared that while they await getting back to the studio for “Jeopardy!” tapings, a special four-week retrospective series will air beginning July 20.
“America’s Favorite Quiz Show” will “open the vaults” and look back at some of the top episodes, pulling archival footage of memorable contestants and jaw-dropping moments from throughout the show’s 36-year run.
Trebek said he filmed openings for the special shows from his home.It will even look back at the series premiere from Sept. 10, 1984.
“What is incredible about ‘Jeopardy!’ is that it has historical importance while remaining culturally relevant today,” Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer, said in the announcement. “I know our fans will love the nostalgia while still enjoying the gameplay. A lot has changed over the years — the set, the pace of the game, the mustache! — but the ability to play along is timeless.”
The complete schedule is as follows. It can also be found on Jeopardy.com.
Trebek’s memoir “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life,” published by Simon & Schuster will be available on July 21, one day before his 80th birthday.
Erica Bivens
