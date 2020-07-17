Eight more Kentuckians lost to the virus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday Gov. Beshear said there were at least 21,605 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 531 of which were newly reported Friday.

The governors’s office also reported eight new deaths, raising the total to 658 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

There have been at least 522,267 coronavirus tests performed in the state.

