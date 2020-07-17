Cooling centers open in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Concerns about the heat this weekend is prompting Lexington to open cooling centers.

The city says the cooling centers will be open this weekend.

- Advertisement -

They are located at the Dunbar Community Center, Picadome Golf Clubhouse, Tates Creek Golf Course, the Nathaniel Mansion, Lexington Rescue Mission and Lighthouse Ministries.

You must wear a mask and maintain social distancing at the centers.

Lextran are offering free rides to any of the cooling centers.

Lexington’s homeless shelters will also be relaxing access to the emergency shelters this weekend.