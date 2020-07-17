After loss, Booker launches new organization aimed at unity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/AP) – Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker has announced a new organization to build on the progressive causes he championed during his campaign for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

In a roughly two minute video posted on his Facebook page, he says he hopes the organization, Hood to the Holler, will unite Kentuckians of different racial and economic backgrounds on issues of democratic participation, climate justice and more.

- Advertisement -

“We did what many thought was impossible. In the face of incredible pain, we showed

everyone what Kentucky is made of. They see us now. We shocked the world,” said Booker in the video. “But our work is far from done. People are still rationing insulin, families

are losing their homes. Breonna’s door can still be kicked in. Racism is structural and poverty is still generational.”

Booker also mentions specific changes in the video, saying, “Let’s make sure everyone can be heard at the ballot box. Let’s ensure automatic restoration of voter rights as the law.

Let’s build a new wave of leaders. Let’s build coalitions across Kentucky and break down the divides that keep us broke and broken.”

Booker calls his new organization Hood to the Holler, “a barrier breaking, coalition building, people-powered movement.”

The 35-year-old Booker, a progressive, lost to former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath by about 15,000 votes in June’s primary.

You can view the full video HERE.