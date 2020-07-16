Woman arrested in Lexington for connection to Pike County murder, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A suspect wanted in connection to a missing person’s case is back in Pike County after being arrested in Lexington.

Police say Krystle Williams was booked into the Pike County Detention Center Thursday morning.

They say she was arrested in Lexington July 13 on charges involving the disappearance of Wesley Hook.

Police say Hook was murdered last month. Remains found in a burned car on Monday are believed to be his, but police say they are awaiting confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Williams, along with another man, have been charged with arson in the case.