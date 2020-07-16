Serena Williams to compete in Nicholasville during Top Seed Open

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – One of the best tennis players of all time is coming to Lexington. Serena Williams will be competing in the 2020 Top Seed Open. The tournament announced the addition on their social media.
Top Seed Tennis Club is excited to announce that @serenawilliams will be joining the 2020 Top Seed Open! #TSOpenLex #TSTC #Advantageyou @WTA @CrackedRacquets @BGO_KY pic.twitter.com/xSAgAq58jg
— Top Seed Tennis Club (@TopSeedTennisKY) July 16, 2020
The Top Seed Open will be held from August 10-16 at the Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville. During her career, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles. That’s the most in the open era. She’s not the only star coming to central Kentucky though.
The Top Seed Tennis Club is happy to announce @SloaneStephens will be joining @serenawilliams at the 2020 Top Seed Open in the lead up to the @usopen. #TSTC #Advantageyou #TSOpenLEX @WTA @BGO_KY @CrackedRacquets @TennisChannel pic.twitter.com/3uWx5gYbXf
— Top Seed Tennis Club (@TopSeedTennisKY) July 16, 2020
Sloane Stephens won the 2017 US Open and has won six WTA singles titles.
For more information on the tournament, check out their website by clicking here.