Serena Williams to compete in Nicholasville during Top Seed Open

The 2020 Top Seed Open will be held Aug. 10-16 in Nicholasville

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – One of the best tennis players of all time is coming to Lexington. Serena Williams will be competing in the 2020 Top Seed Open. The tournament announced the addition on their social media.

The Top Seed Open will be held from August 10-16 at the Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville. During her career, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles. That’s the most in the open era. She’s not the only star coming to central Kentucky though.

Sloane Stephens won the 2017 US Open and has won six WTA singles titles.

For more information on the tournament, check out their website by clicking here.