More than $5.5 million in CARES Act go to 22 Eastern KY local governments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- More than $5.5 million in CARES Act reimbursement money is going to 22 Eastern Kentucky local governments to cover payroll, personal protective equipment, sanitizing supplies, and telecommuting equipment, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

Eighteen other local governments have received preliminary approval for similar funds.

“Our local governments have been life lines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this funding is so important,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Kentuckians safe.”

Department for Local Government (DLG) Commissioner Dennis Keene noted how badly local governments need these reimbursements.

“We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this crisis,” said Commissioner Keene. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”

The following is a list from the governor’s office of the counties approved and preliminary approved.

“Bell County

Bell County will use $332,732 for payroll for the sheriffs department and first responders.

Boyd County

Boyd County will use $632,541 for payroll for the sheriffs department.

Elliott County

Elliott County will use $24,645 for payroll expenses.

Fleming County

Fleming County will use $112,658 for law enforcement payroll, disinfecting supplies and PPE.

With the unbudgeted, high cost of the COVID-19 response, CARES funding will be a life saver for county governments, said Fleming County Judge-Executive Larry Foxworthy.

Lee County

Lee County will use $183,656 for payroll expenses for first responders.

McCreary County

McCreary County will use $393,943 for thermometers, PPE, payroll expenses, meal delivery for seniors and telecommuting supplies.

Montgomery County

Montgomery County will use $326,222 for payroll expenses and disinfectant for public buildings.

Pike County

Pike County will use $56,091 for testing site costs, PPE, sanitizer and disinfectant and costs to quarantine infected employees.

Rowan County

Rowan County will use $474,416 for sanitization supplies and payroll for first responders.

The aid Rowan County has received in our battle against COVID-19 has been invaluable, said Rowan County Judge-Executive Harry Clark. Just like many counties across the Commonwealth, this situation has placed undue hardship on our budget. The funding we have received from the CARES Act is being used to supplement our emergency operations, local law enforcement, emergency medical services and other costs associated with the pandemic.

Whitley County

Whitley County will use $524,735 for cleaning supplies, signs to encourage social distancing and payroll for law enforcement, emergency management and EMS personnel.

Whitley County was in dire need due to the economic decline brought about by the COVID-19 Pandemic, said Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. This funding is crucial for the recovery of our county.Thanks to Gov. Beshear for obtaining this funding and to his staff for their assistance. They were very cooperative.

Booneville

The City of Booneville will use $12,140 in reimbursements for telework equipment.

Coal Run

The City of Coal Run will use $108,435 in reimbursements for cleaning supplies, PPE and police payroll.

The CARES Act funding announced today is much needed and will stabilize the finances of many Kentucky cities and counties who are currently struggling with the enormous cost of proactively responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Coal Run Mayor Andrew H. Scott. Without it, many local governments would quickly become insolvent. Im grateful to Gov. Beshear, his administration and our federal congressional delegation for recognizing our needs and making sure these funds were dispensed both quickly and proportionally.

Hazard

The City of Hazard will use $359,316 for PPE and payroll for police officers.

Being able to obtain this funding is great for the City of Hazard, said Hazard Mayor Donald Happy Mobelini. This will allow us to obtain reimbursement for salaries paid to members of the police department and fire department for their efforts in combating this pandemic. Our occupational tax has been hit hard the past few months and we are really thankful for this aide.

Fleming-Neon

The City of Fleming-Neon will use $24,981 for payroll for police officers.

The ability to obtain reimbursement for qualified expenses is much appreciated, said Fleming-Neon Mayor Susan Polis. These funds will be used for a good cause and they are really needed.

Flemingsburg

The City of Flemingsburg will use $124,441 for payroll expenses and PPE.

Lynch

The City of Lynch will use $8,245 to reimburse payroll expenses.

Middlesboro

The City of Middlesboro will use $670,599 for PPE and payroll expenses.

I want to thank Gov. Beshear for the work he has done is obtaining these needed funds and as a city we are grateful, said Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson. I also want to thank Commissioner Keene and his staff for their assistance during this process.They were very helpful.And these funds will be very helpful during these trying times.

Mount Sterling

The City of Mount Sterling will use $318,138 in reimbursements for payroll expenses and sanitation supplies.

“The City of Mount Sterling is excited to receive the news that we will receive Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding administered by the Kentucky Department for Local Government, said Mount Sterling Mayor Al Botts. The funding will provide critical support which will help our city meet law enforcement payroll and COVID-19 related expenditures, which include disinfection of city owned property and the purchase of personal protective equipment. Like most cities, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on our budget and finances. We are concerned about current and projected declines in revenues, so this reimbursement is very much appreciated and is coming when we need it most. Thanks to DLG for being so supportive and for assisting us every step of the way during the application process.”

Owingsville

The City of Owingsville will use $70,732 for payroll for police officers.

I wish to thank everyone at both the federal and state level for making it possible for cities to recoup some of the expenses they have incurred during this coronavirus public health emergency, said Owingsville Mayor Gary Hunt. The Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) we receive will definitely help to reduce the impact that this pandemic has had on our city budget.

Pikeville

The City of Pikeville will use $477,000 for sanitizer and cleaning supplies, telework equipment and payroll for firefighters and EMS workers.

The city of Pikeville is very grateful for this vital support from the Commonwealth of Kentucky, said Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter. We are thankful for Gov. Beshears leadership and support, both morally and monetarily, that he has provided to the people of Kentucky to meet the unprecedented challenges of todays environment.

Prestonsburg

The City of Prestonsburg will use $118,368 for payroll expenses, sanitation supplies and small business grants.

Stanton

The City of Stanton will use $169,915 for police payroll expenses.

Preliminary Approvals

Bath County has preliminary approval for $97,273 for payroll expenses for the sheriffs department.

Breathitt County has preliminary approval for $7,147 for social distancing signage and PPE.

Clay County has preliminary approval for $152,929 PPE, cleaning supplies and payroll expenses for the sheriffs department and ambulance service.

Greenup County has preliminary approval for $1,194,953 for sanitation supplies and EMS payroll.

Knott County has preliminary approval for $504,088 for payroll and meal delivery expenses.

Jackson County has preliminary approval for $13,229 for payroll expenses and PPE.

Johnson County has preliminary approval for $97,091 for law enforcement payroll and sanitation supplies.

Lewis County has preliminary approval for $451,963 for police payroll and PPE.

Martin County has preliminary approval for $12,011 for sanitation supplies.

Wolfe County has preliminary approval for $43,505 for PPE and payroll expenses.

The City of Beattyville has preliminary approval for $86,719 for PPE and payroll expenses.

The City of Campton has preliminary approval for $15,976 for PPE and technology to allow telework.

The City of Catlettsburg has preliminary approval for $622 for technology and PPE.

The City of Jackson has preliminary approval for $142,303 for payroll expenses.

The City of Manchester has preliminary approval for $64,772 for payroll expenses.

The City of Morehead has preliminary approval for $340,142 for payroll expenses and PPE.

The City of West Liberty has preliminary approval for $88,680 for police payroll.

The City of Whitesburg has preliminary approval for $73,629 for payroll expenses. “

DLG says it has received about 140 applications since the application for the CARES Act money was released in May.

67 applications have already been approved totaling $32,018,551.