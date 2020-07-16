Lexington-area black faith leaders talk about racial injustice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A group of Lexington-area black faith leaders say not enough has happened since they spoke out six weeks ago about racial injustice.

Leaders say the fight for racial justice is long from being over and they’re not going anywhere.

“We’ve been fighting this battle for a long time,” says First Baptist Church Bracktown Rev. Dr. C. B. Akins, Sr.

It’s been over a month since these leaders marched through downtown Lexington pleading for equality.

“We recognize this is not a sprint, it’s a marathon,” says Rev. Willis Polk, with Amoni Baptist Church.

They appreciate some efforts have been made, like the mayor forming a committee addressing racial disparities and plans for a police accountability review board to include citizens.

“A citizen’s review board will be a significant step toward addressing the current, eroding mistrust that exists between black citizens and law enforcement,” says Pastor Nathl Moore, with First African Baptist Church.

But leaders say the retirement of former Police Chaplain Donovan Stewart further hurts the department’s accountability. It’s an example of how more change is needed.

They want a long overdue sit-down with Chief Lawrence Weathers, a permanent ban of no-knock warrants, and a strict body camera policy.

“This isn’t solely a black issue, this is a justice issue,” says Akins.

Reverend L. Clark Williams was pretty direct when asked about Tuesday’s march on Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home in Louisville.

“Certainly we would like for the attorney general to always be mindful that protesting is the language of people who haven’t been heard,” says Rev. Williams with Shiloh Baptist Church.

They also want more economic opportunities for racial minority owned businesses.

Additionally, they’re asking the governor and secretary of state to allow mail-in ballots in November, which is something the secretary has criticized as being too costly.

“There is no cost that’s too great when democracy is at stake,” says Williams.

They want everyone to vote this fall in what they call one of the most important elections in the nation’s history.

“The best way to bring about change is to elect people that already agree with us,” says Rev. Williams.