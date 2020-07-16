Arson suspected in Danville High storage facility fire

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- Danville Police say a fire Thursday morning at a storage facility at the high school is a suspected arson.

Danville Schools says Thursday morning the district found out about the fire at a storage facility at its practice football field.

- Advertisement -

According to the district, no employees or students were in the building at the time and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

The school says it will step up patrols around the high school area.