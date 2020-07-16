Beshear, Cameron take their differences to Twitter and court

Beshear has said he has discussions with state lawmakers but that many don’t want to take part. They’d rather criticize, he has suggested, noting this week Republicans, who control the General Assembly, didn’t wear masks to a public meeting at the Capitol.

Analysts have noted Cameron is just trying to prove who is bigger, and likely not seriously wanting involvement in the discussions. They’ve noted the laws have been on the books since long before the pandemic began and it’s only been in the last month that anyone has brought them up.

Interestingly, Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has groomed Cameron’s political career, said people should quit making wearing masks, one of the legal issues raised by Cameron, a “partisan issue.”

Few states have seen the kind of legal and political bickering that has erupted in Kentucky since mid-June.