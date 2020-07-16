Beshear, Cameron take their differences to Twitter and court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The growing legal, political and personal differences between Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron are in court today and exploding across Twitter.
The two sides, along with others, were scheduled for a hearing Thursday morning in Boone County Circuit Court in the next step in a judge’s temporary restraining order there blocking Beshear’s enforcement of orders governing day care centers and automobile race tracks.
Cameron also asked Boone County Circuit Court Judge Rick Brueggemann to block all Beshear’s orders and put restrictions on how they could be issued. Brueggemann’s previous order already has allowed day care centers to open under rules set by the judge and not the governor or health experts.
And his argument that some of Beshear’s orders are arbitrary in their limits and enforcement could have far-reaching impacts across the state.
That brought a response from Beshear on Twitter.
In two messages, he said, “I just learned the attorney general is asking the Boone Circuit Court judge to void every COVID-19 rule or regulation, and prevent any future orders needed to respond to escalating cases. With no rules, there is no chance of getting kids back to school, we will lose over $10 billion in our economy and many Kentuckians will die. I hope everyone understands how scary and reckless this is.”
Just after 11:30 a.m., Cameron responded with three tweets, repeating his claim he only is trying to enforce the law.
“Instead of collaborating with our office and the General Assembly to fix these issues, he’s pointing fingers. Across the country, Governors are collaborating with elected leaders from both parties to make sure that COVID-19 restrictions balance public health with the law. This Governor should do the same.”
Beshear has said he has discussions with state lawmakers but that many don’t want to take part. They’d rather criticize, he has suggested, noting this week Republicans, who control the General Assembly, didn’t wear masks to a public meeting at the Capitol.
Analysts have noted Cameron is just trying to prove who is bigger, and likely not seriously wanting involvement in the discussions. They’ve noted the laws have been on the books since long before the pandemic began and it’s only been in the last month that anyone has brought them up.
Interestingly, Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has groomed Cameron’s political career, said people should quit making wearing masks, one of the legal issues raised by Cameron, a “partisan issue.”
Few states have seen the kind of legal and political bickering that has erupted in Kentucky since mid-June.