Beshear announces 5 new deaths, 413 new cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – During his coronavirus briefing Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced five more deaths, bring the death toll to 650.

Beshear says the deaths include a 91-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 59-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman from Knox County, and an 83-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

Beshear says there are 413 new cases. The state total is now at 21,083 coronavirus cases.

Beshear reemphasized that the rising case numbers show the need for everyone to wear a face covering in public or in close quarters with non-immediate family members, as required by his mandate.

He also says the state has a record number of kids under 5 diagnosed with COVID-19. “These kids are counting on us to do the right thing,” Beshear says. “Our new cases come from all types of counties. And remember, deaths follow cases.”

As of Thursday, Beshear says there have been at least 507,197 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. He says the positivity rate currently stands at 4.38% and at least 5,500 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Unemployment Insurance Update

Beshear announced that contractor Ernst & Young (EY) has processed 10,365 outstanding claims as of July 15. He says EY increased work hours from eight to 10 hours per day and also began working on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Going forward, EY expects to resolve 4,000 claims per day.

Beshear is asking Kentuckians to temember to answer the phone when they call. The number is 502-333-9130.

CARES Act Reimbursements

Beshear, in collaboration with the Department for Local Government (DLG), announced that 22 eastern Kentucky governments have been granted $5,523,949 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19. He says 18 others have received preliminary approval, meaning they will receive reimbursements once final documentation is submitted to DLG.

Safety Reporting Hotline

Beshear reminded Kentuckians that the COVID-19 reporting hotline is available to help keep everyone safe.

People who witness dangerous non-compliance with coronavirus mandates, including requirements for mask wearing, social distancing and sanitation, at Kentucky businesses are encouraged to call the COVID-19 reportinghotlineat 833-KY SAFER (833-597-2337). Labor Cabinet personnel will monitor the hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT. To file a complaint online, click here.

Testing Update

Responding to some reports that some seeking coronavirus testing still are being asked to provide a doctors order, administration officials said Thursday that the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Department for Public Health (DPH) issued an order removing any such requirement to receive a COVID-19 test.

Kentuckians can sign up for COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing at Kroger sites online. Tests are being conducted at the following Kroger sites this week and next:

Summit View Academy, 5006 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051

Louisville Southern High School, 8620 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY 40219

Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40508

Kentuckians can also sign up for molecular diagnostic testing at more than 200 other locations throughout the state, listed by county at kycovid19.ky.gov.

More Information

