Extra incentive to shop, dine in Downtown Lexington

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
76

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Supporting local has never been as important as it is now during the Coronavirus pandemic. But the Downtown Lexington Partnership is promoting another initiative that’s underway right now with a little extra incentive.

It’s called Downtown Lex Unite.

- Advertisement -

Harrison Stiles, Marketing Coordinator, Downtown Lexington Partnership says, “It’s a bit of a spin off from our program that we run in the winter which is Shop and Celebrate. And we decided to make this one open to any downtown business just to help out as much as we could during this time.”

Stiles says it’s a goals-incentive program, “with the goal of encouraging Lexington consumers to return to shopping, eat drinking, supporting downtown businesses any way they can. The way it works is from June 15 through July 31st, every week we will offer two $50 gift cards to local businesses that we purchase from them. We’ll give those away to two people who send in receipts from downtown businesses.”

Stiles says they also have a Takeout Tuesday incentive for social media followers.

“All the receipts sent in on Tuesday are entered to win that $25 gift card to a local restaurant as well as the two $50 gift cards. On top of that, we have a $500 grand prize and you’re eligible for all of those when you send it in on a Tuesday.”

Your receipt for any meal purchase downtown, or even a cup of coffee, can then be submitted right from your cell phone.

“You text the word ‘downtown’ to 474747. And then a prompt will be sent to you and you can send in a copy of your receipt… and you’re automatically registerd to win,” explained Stiles.

Stiles calls it a win-win, especially seeing businesses come together right now.

“It’s been a cool outpouring of love and support all around which is really nice to see,” said Stiles.

For more information, click HERE.

Previous articleMillennials and boomers: Pandemic pain, by the generation
Next articleFirefighters make sure kitten still has 9 lives
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!