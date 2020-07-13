Extra incentive to shop, dine in Downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Supporting local has never been as important as it is now during the Coronavirus pandemic. But the Downtown Lexington Partnership is promoting another initiative that’s underway right now with a little extra incentive.
It’s called Downtown Lex Unite.
Harrison Stiles, Marketing Coordinator, Downtown Lexington Partnership says, “It’s a bit of a spin off from our program that we run in the winter which is Shop and Celebrate. And we decided to make this one open to any downtown business just to help out as much as we could during this time.”
Stiles says it’s a goals-incentive program, “with the goal of encouraging Lexington consumers to return to shopping, eat drinking, supporting downtown businesses any way they can. The way it works is from June 15 through July 31st, every week we will offer two $50 gift cards to local businesses that we purchase from them. We’ll give those away to two people who send in receipts from downtown businesses.”
Stiles says they also have a Takeout Tuesday incentive for social media followers.
“All the receipts sent in on Tuesday are entered to win that $25 gift card to a local restaurant as well as the two $50 gift cards. On top of that, we have a $500 grand prize and you’re eligible for all of those when you send it in on a Tuesday.”
Your receipt for any meal purchase downtown, or even a cup of coffee, can then be submitted right from your cell phone.
“You text the word ‘downtown’ to 474747. And then a prompt will be sent to you and you can send in a copy of your receipt… and you’re automatically registerd to win,” explained Stiles.
Stiles calls it a win-win, especially seeing businesses come together right now.
“It’s been a cool outpouring of love and support all around which is really nice to see,” said Stiles.
For more information, click HERE.