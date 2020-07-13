Berg election results certified, she sworn in as state senator

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dr. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, was officially sworn in Monday to the state Senate following her special election victory in June.

“Public service has always been one of my passions,” said Berg, who won the special election required when Sen. Ernie Harris retired. “As a physician, I am excited to bring my experience and insight to the Kentucky General Assembly, and hopefully we can work on ways to bring quality, affordable health care to Kentuckians. I am ready to get to work and be a voice for the people of Senate District 26 in Oldham and Jefferson counties.”

Dr. Berg’s victory marks the first for the Kentucky Senate Democratic Caucus in nearly a decade. She will be the only Jewish member of the State Senate, and the only female physician. Senate Democratic Leader Morgan McGarvey, who attended the swearing in ceremony, expressed his eagerness to work alongside Dr. Berg.

“This special election victory in a traditionally conservative district highlights the desire for change we see across the Commonwealth,” McGarvey said. “Karen is the first woman physician ever elected to the Kentucky General Assembly. Our caucus is excited to work with her and advocate for policies that benefit all Kentucky families.”

The election results were officially certified Monday. Berg now represents constituents in Oldham County and a portion of Jefferson County.

The honorable Ernesto Scorsone, circuit judge for the 22nd Circuit Court in Fayette County, administered the oath of office. Judge Scorsone is also known for his advocacy in various fields, including health care, gender bias, and anti-discrimination initiatives.