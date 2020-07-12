UK golfers finish 1-2 in Lexington City Golf Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky men’s golfers Jacob Cook and Cooper Parks earned a 1-2 finish at this weekend’s Lexington City Golf Championship, with Cook edging Parks by a stroke.
The tournament is a three-day, 54-hole event, played on three different courses in Lexington. This year’s event saw the players take on the Lakeside Golf Course, the Gay Brewer Jr. Course at Picadome and Kearney Hill Golf Links.
Cook fired rounds of 73-66-68 for a 207 and 9-under par scorecard. Parks shot rounds of 71-68-69 and concluded the tournament at 8-under par. Another Wildcat, Jackson LaLonde, earned a seventh-place showing with scores of 74-71-70 to enable three UKplayers to earn top-10 finishes among a field of 70 golfers.
This marks the second spectacular performance of the summer for Cook who finished as the low amateur at the Unbridled Event at Boone’s Trace National Golf Club in Richmond, Kentucky, in May.
Cook fought off a slow start at Lakeside by playing 2-under par over his final five holes to head into the second day with some momentum. The Frankfort, Kentucky, native generated six birdies and capped his round with an eagle on the par-five 18th at the Gay Brewer Jr. Course to move into contention heading into the final round. He then matched Saturday’s round with six birdies at Kearney Hill and edged the field by a stroke thanks to a birdie on the par-five 18th.
Parks enjoyed a big day at the Gay Brewer Jr. Course as well, with a tournament-low round of 68. He began the day with a birdie on the opening hole and eagled the par-five 17th to highlight his round. The Campbellsville, Kentucky, native capped his tournament in style with an eagle on today’s final hole to move into second place.
LaLonde produced his lowest round of the weekend on Sunday with five birdies highlighting his round. He got to 3-under over the first seven holes to open up to a hot start.
Assistant coach Ben Fuqua finished in 11th, with Zach Norris (12th) and Tanner Parks (14th) also earning top-20 finishes.
*Note: The photo that accompanies this story is courtesy of UK Athletics/Jacob Cook.